Freitag, 25.05.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
25.05.2018 | 17:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses takes the next step in the Genk Green Logistics project

Signing of a private purchase agreement for zone B of the former Ford site in Genk with a view to redevelopment into a logistics project of approximately 250.000 m²

Today the Flemish Authorities and Genk Green Logistics have taken an important step in the planned redevelopment of zone B on the former Ford site in Genk into a prime, trimodal logistics location. Represented by Flemish Minister for Work and Economy, Philippe Muyters, and Vice-Minister-President Liesbeth Homans on the public end of the deal, a private purchase agreement has been concluded with Genk Green Logistics for the sale of approximately 42 hectares of land.

Genk Green Logistics, a joint venture of Intervest Offices & Warehouses and Group Machiels will work together with MG Real Estate and DEME Environmental Contractors on this project to realise a state-of-the-art logistics complex, which, after its complete development over several years, will comprise over 250.000 m².

Full press release:

Genk Green Logistics project (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2195395/850580.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)