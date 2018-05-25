Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Board reappointments and dividend

The Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 25 May 2017 approved the reappointment of CFO Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot for a second term of office.



Corbion's Supervisory Board is pleased to announce that the contract of assignment of Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot, CFO, will be extended for an additional period of 4 years (May 2018 - May 2022).



Mathieu Vrijsen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "We are pleased that Eddy is reappointed for a next four year term. With this reappointment, that follows that of CEO Tjerk de Ruiter last year, we have secured the continuing leadership to build on their achievements so far, and to capture the full potential of Corbion's new Creating Sustainable Growth strategy."



The Corbion shareholders also reappointed Rudy Markham as Vice-Chairman and Steen Riisgaard as member of the Supervisory Board.



At the shareholders meeting the proposed dividend of € 0.56 per ordinary share for the financial year 2017 was approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%. The ex-dividend date is 29 May 2018, the record date is 30 May 2018 and the payment day is 5 June 2018.

20180525_AGM_ENG (http://hugin.info/160089/R/2195449/850612.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Corbion via Globenewswire

