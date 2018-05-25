sprite-preloader
25.05.2018
TwentyFour Income Fund - GDPR - Privacy Notice

PR Newswire

London, May 25

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95

LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

Privacy Notice

25 May 2018

This notification is made in accordance with the provisions of the Data Protection (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2017 and the EU General Data Protection Regulations (the "Data Protection Legislation"), effective 25 May 2018.

In accordance with Data Protection Legislation, TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF") gives notice to shareholders of TFIF of the Privacy Notice and Privacy Policy which have been published on its website www.twentyfourincomefund.com.

Enquiries:

Website: www.twentyfourincomefund.com

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Paul Ford

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2018 PR Newswire