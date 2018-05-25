Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)

LEI:549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

25 May 2018

Completion of 30thApril 2018 Share Conversion

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Following the publication on 24thMay 2018 of final month-end net asset values for 30thApril 2018 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30thApril 2018 share conversion date:

1.295301 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.772021 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:

USD 25,000 shares of no par value into 19,300 GBP shares

GBP 2,256 shares of no par value into 2,922 USD shares

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:

1,504 Sterling B shares of no par value into 1,948 US Dollar shares

16,667 US Dollar B shares of no par value into 12,867 Sterling B shares

Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

47,395,185 US Dollar shares; and

shares; and 2,098,455 Sterling shares

31,596,809 Dollar B shares; and

B shares; and 1,398,985 Sterling B shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the 2,922 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 31stMay 2018

The Share conversion took place on 25 May 2018



Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Fraser Hiddelston +44 148-174-5738

Email: fah2@ntrs.com



