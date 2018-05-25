BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

25 May 2018





BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 100,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an aggregate price of 81.85 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 30 May 2018 the issued share capital of the Company will be 118,147,000 Ordinary Shares, excluding 819,000 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 0.69% of the Company's total issued share capital (118,966,000 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 118,147,000 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



