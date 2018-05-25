NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

25 MAY 2018

VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ORDINARY SHARES OF YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.P.A.

PRESS RELEASE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 41, PARAGRAPH 2, LETTER C) OF CONSOB REGULATION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA ("Richemont"), the Swiss luxury goods group, announces that with reference to the voluntary public tender offer launched by RLG Italia Holding S.p.A. (the "Offeror") pursuant to Article 102 and Article 106, paragraph 4, of the TUF for all the issued and to be issued ordinary shares of YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.p.A. (the "Issuer" or "YNAP") other than those that the Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror already own (the "Offer"), and to the currently ongoing sell-out procedure for the fulfilment of the purchase obligation pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 2, of the TUF, as communicated to the market in the company announcement on the Offer results on 17 May 2018, on 25 May 2018 the Offeror purchased a total of 3,144,146 newly issued ordinary YNAP shares (ISIN CODE IT0003540470), arising from the exercise by the relevant beneficiaries of the stock options and the change of control stock options. This was in execution of a series of put and call agreements entered into with the Offeror by each of the relevant beneficiaries, as shown in the following table:

Date Type of transaction Number of YNAP ordinary shares Price per share (EUR) 25/05/2018 Purchase 2,417,147 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 400,000 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 150,000 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 30,000 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 8,000 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 66,667 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 25,000 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 15,000 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 15,000 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 4,000 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 3,333 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 3,333 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 3,333 38.00 25/05/2018 Purchase 3,333 38.00

Additional information

For any request or information relating to the Offer, +39.0642.171.820 and toll free number 800.123.792 have been set up by Georgeson S.r.l., in its capacity as Global Information Agent, and will be active for the entire duration of the Offer on weekdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CET.

The original version of this announcement, in Italian, can be downloaded from Richemont's website at www.richemont.com/investor-relations/yoox-net-a-porter-group-tender-offer.html (https://www.richemont.com/investor-relations/yoox-net-a-porter-group-tender-offer.html). In the event of inconsistencies with this English translation, the original Italian version of the announcement will prevail and no responsibility is accepted for the accuracy of the translation.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in three segments: Jewellery Maisons, being Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Giampiero Bodino; Specialist Watchmakers, being A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, including Alfred Dunhill, Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, Lancel, Montblanc and Peter Millar as well as watch component manufacturing activities.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2018, Richemont reported sales of € 10 979 million, operating profit of € 1 844 million and profit for the year of € 1 221 million.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media contacts

Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investors/analysts +41 22 721 30 03 investor.relations@cfrinfo.net Media +41 22 721 35 07 pressoffice@cfrinfo.net richemont@teneobluerubicon.com

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

50, Chemin de la Chênaie | Case Postale 30 | 1293 Bellevue | Geneva | Switzerland

Telephone +41 (0)22 721 3500

www.richemont.com (http://www.richemont.com)