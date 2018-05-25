The financially troubled PV maker has secured a last-minute line of credit to repay Total and other lenders, as it burns through cash. As a company that has been reporting heavy losses for years, SunPower was going to find itself in hot water sooner or later. And while SunPower has taken to selling off companies and assets as part of a major restructuring, its financial needs increased after the company burned through over $200 million in cash during the last quarter. One of the company's largest concerns was $300 million in convertible loan certificates which mature and are due on June 1. SunPower ...

