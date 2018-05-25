London's blue chip stocks were in the red on Friday, with resources companies and financials leading the falls, with some selling put down to traders closing out positions ahead of long weekend in the UK and US. Royal Mail led the fallers however as Berenberg downgraded the stock to 'sell' from 'hold', saying risks to the company's growth and profitability outlook are increasing once again. "Regulatory change presents another headwind for mail volumes, while intense competition threatens ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...