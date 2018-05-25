TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - GDPR - Privacy Notice

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985)

ISIN: GG00BJVDZ946

LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

Privacy Notice

25 May 2018

This notification is made in accordance with the provisions of the Data Protection (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2017 and the EU General Data Protection Regulations (the "Data Protection Legislation"), effective 25 May 2018.

In accordance with Data Protection Legislation, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF") gives notice to shareholders of SMIF of the Privacy Notice and Privacy Policy which have been published on its website http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com.

Enquiries:

Website: http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Paul Ford

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001