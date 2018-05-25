BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, May 25
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2018
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2018 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf
25 May 2018