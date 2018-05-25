sprite-preloader
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, May 25

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2018

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2018 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf


25 May 2018


