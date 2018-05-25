Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 25 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 136,960 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.5000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.6500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.0183

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,415,352,246 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,415,352,246 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3921 26.90 16:20:19 London Stock Exchange 3926 26.75 16:17:02 London Stock Exchange 4614 26.70 15:17:34 London Stock Exchange 4067 26.70 15:15:37 London Stock Exchange 3914 26.80 15:15:17 London Stock Exchange 5745 26.80 15:15:17 London Stock Exchange 2259 26.80 15:09:37 London Stock Exchange 4547 26.70 14:54:57 London Stock Exchange 8182 26.75 14:54:45 London Stock Exchange 7712 26.90 14:54:22 London Stock Exchange 4015 27.05 14:53:33 London Stock Exchange 4299 27.05 14:51:42 London Stock Exchange 245 27.00 14:51:42 London Stock Exchange 7000 27.00 14:51:42 London Stock Exchange 4534 27.20 14:33:07 London Stock Exchange 3781 27.25 13:45:01 London Stock Exchange 4593 27.35 12:28:13 London Stock Exchange 791 27.35 12:28:13 London Stock Exchange 8063 27.35 12:19:38 London Stock Exchange 180 27.30 10:44:43 London Stock Exchange 8620 27.30 10:44:43 London Stock Exchange 17200 27.45 10:43:08 London Stock Exchange 3804 27.50 10:43:04 London Stock Exchange 100 27.45 10:42:46 London Stock Exchange 300 27.35 10:42:12 London Stock Exchange 3271 26.75 10:34:39 London Stock Exchange 899 26.75 10:34:39 London Stock Exchange 2891 26.70 10:29:50 London Stock Exchange 1210 26.70 10:29:50 London Stock Exchange 1514 26.70 09:55:33 London Stock Exchange 2624 26.70 09:55:18 London Stock Exchange 4153 26.65 08:29:57 London Stock Exchange 154 26.65 08:08:40 London Stock Exchange 3832 26.65 08:08:40 London Stock Exchange

