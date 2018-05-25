sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 25

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:25 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):136,960
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.5000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.6500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.0183

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,415,352,246 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,415,352,246 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
392126.9016:20:19London Stock Exchange
392626.7516:17:02London Stock Exchange
461426.7015:17:34London Stock Exchange
406726.7015:15:37London Stock Exchange
391426.8015:15:17London Stock Exchange
574526.8015:15:17London Stock Exchange
225926.8015:09:37London Stock Exchange
454726.7014:54:57London Stock Exchange
818226.7514:54:45London Stock Exchange
771226.9014:54:22London Stock Exchange
401527.0514:53:33London Stock Exchange
429927.0514:51:42London Stock Exchange
24527.0014:51:42London Stock Exchange
700027.0014:51:42London Stock Exchange
453427.2014:33:07London Stock Exchange
378127.2513:45:01London Stock Exchange
459327.3512:28:13London Stock Exchange
79127.3512:28:13London Stock Exchange
806327.3512:19:38London Stock Exchange
18027.3010:44:43London Stock Exchange
862027.3010:44:43London Stock Exchange
1720027.4510:43:08London Stock Exchange
380427.5010:43:04London Stock Exchange
10027.4510:42:46London Stock Exchange
30027.3510:42:12London Stock Exchange
327126.7510:34:39London Stock Exchange
89926.7510:34:39London Stock Exchange
289126.7010:29:50London Stock Exchange
121026.7010:29:50London Stock Exchange
151426.7009:55:33London Stock Exchange
262426.7009:55:18London Stock Exchange
415326.6508:29:57London Stock Exchange
15426.6508:08:40London Stock Exchange
383226.6508:08:40London Stock Exchange

