Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Will Serle - LTIP 2018 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 298,619 Chris Baker - LTIP 2018 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 221,831 Chris Baker - LTIP 2017 award increasd by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 33,354 Erika Bannerman - LTIP 2018 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 213,299 Erika Bannerman - LTIP 2017 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 24,376 Mike Barnard - LTIP 2018 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 234,629 Mike Barnard - LTIP 2017 award increased by : Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 57,326 Mike Barnard - LTIP 2016 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 34,605 Mark Brown - LTIP 2018 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 149,309 Mark Brown - LTIP 2017 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 13,725 Mark Brown - LTIP 2016 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 6,399 Garry Dryburgh - LTIP 2018 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 324,215 Joe Hemming - LTIP 2018 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 243,162 Joe Hemming - LTIP 2017 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 35,206 Joe Hemming - LTIP 2016 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 34,605 Stephen Sharp - LTIP 2018 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 234,629 Stephen Sharp - LTIP 2017 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 38,218 Stephen Sharp - LTIP 2016 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.70 34,605 Jim Vincent - LTIP 2018 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 213,299 Jim Vincent - LTIP 2017 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 55,466 Jim Vincent - LTIP 2016 award increased by: Price(s) Volume(s) £Nil 34,605