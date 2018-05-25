Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, May 25
Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Lewis, Nick Greatorex, Rupert Green, Will Serle, Chris Baker, Erika Bannerman, Mike Barnard, Mark Brown, Garry Dryburgh, Joe Hemming, Stephen Sharp, Jim Vincent
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Nick Greatorex - Chief Finance Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Chris Baker - Executive Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
Mike Barnard - Executive Officer
Mark Brown - Chief Information Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Joe Hemming - Executive Officer
Stephen Sharp - Executive Officer
Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Adjustment of awards under The Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') and Deferred Annual Bonus Plan ('DAB') by 1.6399 to reflect the effect of the Rights Issue
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Jonathan Lewis - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Nick Greatorex - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Nick Greatorex - LTIP 2017 award increased by:
Nick Greatorex - LTIP 2016 award increased by:
Nick Greatorex - DAB 2017 award increased by: :
Rupert Green - LTIP 2017:
Will Serle - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Chris Baker - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Chris Baker - LTIP 2017 award increasd by:
Erika Bannerman - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Erika Bannerman - LTIP 2017 award increased by:
Mike Barnard - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Mike Barnard - LTIP 2017 award increased by :
Mike Barnard - LTIP 2016 award increased by:
Mark Brown - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Mark Brown - LTIP 2017 award increased by:
Mark Brown - LTIP 2016 award increased by:
Garry Dryburgh - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Joe Hemming - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Joe Hemming - LTIP 2017 award increased by:
Joe Hemming - LTIP 2016 award increased by:
Stephen Sharp - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Stephen Sharp - LTIP 2017 award increased by:
Stephen Sharp - LTIP 2016 award increased by:
Jim Vincent - LTIP 2018 award increased by:
Jim Vincent - LTIP 2017 award increased by:
Jim Vincent - LTIP 2016 award increased by:
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
4,052,699 share options
£Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-05-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue