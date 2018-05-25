sprite-preloader
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, May 25

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Nick Greatorex, Rupert Green, Will Serle, Chris Baker, Erika Bannerman, Mike Barnard, Mark Brown, Garry Dryburgh, Joe Hemming, Stephen Sharp, Jim Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Nick Greatorex - Chief Finance Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Chris Baker - Executive Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
Mike Barnard - Executive Officer
Mark Brown - Chief Information Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Joe Hemming - Executive Officer
Stephen Sharp - Executive Officer
Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionAdjustment of awards under The Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') and Deferred Annual Bonus Plan ('DAB') by 1.6399 to reflect the effect of the Rights Issue
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil769,790

Nick Greatorex - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil290,219

Nick Greatorex - LTIP 2017 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil104,479

Nick Greatorex - LTIP 2016 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil64,492

Nick Greatorex - DAB 2017 award increased by: :

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil10,948

Rupert Green - LTIP 2017:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil277,289

Will Serle - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil298,619

Chris Baker - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil221,831

Chris Baker - LTIP 2017 award increasd by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil33,354

Erika Bannerman - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil213,299

Erika Bannerman - LTIP 2017 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil24,376

Mike Barnard - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil234,629

Mike Barnard - LTIP 2017 award increased by :

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil57,326

Mike Barnard - LTIP 2016 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil34,605

Mark Brown - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil149,309

Mark Brown - LTIP 2017 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil13,725

Mark Brown - LTIP 2016 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil6,399

Garry Dryburgh - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil324,215

Joe Hemming - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil243,162

Joe Hemming - LTIP 2017 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil35,206

Joe Hemming - LTIP 2016 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil34,605

Stephen Sharp - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil234,629

Stephen Sharp - LTIP 2017 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil38,218

Stephen Sharp - LTIP 2016 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7034,605

Jim Vincent - LTIP 2018 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil213,299

Jim Vincent - LTIP 2017 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil55,466

Jim Vincent - LTIP 2016 award increased by:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£Nil34,605
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
4,052,699 share options

£Nil
e)Date of the transaction2018-05-25
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

