Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 23 May 2018, UBS Group AG notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 23 May 2018

Date Threshold Crossed: 17 May 2018

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

UBS Group AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zurich

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

The full chain of control is available at this link.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings in voting rights of UBS Group AG, held directly by controlled undertakings, falling below 3% on 17th May 2018. This was caused by a reduction in the Trading Book holdings of the aforementioned entities below 5% and therefore being exempt from reporting.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 22 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

