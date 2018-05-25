Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

a) Name Sir Ian Powell, Jonathan Lewis, Nick Greatorex, Gillian Sheldon, Andrew Williams, John Cresswell, Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe, Rupert Green, Will Serle, Mark Brown, Garry Dryburgh, Erika Bannerman, Mike Barnard, Joe Hemming, Christopher Baker, Stephen Sharp, Jim Vincent, John Lester & Son Limited, Peta Vincent

a) Position/status Sir Ian Powell - Chairman

Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer

Nick Greatorex - Chief Finance Officer

Gillian Sheldon - Senior Independent Director

Andrew Williams - Non-Executive Director

John Cresswell - Non-Executive Director

Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe - Non-Executive Director

Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer

Will Serle - Chief People Officer

Mark Brown - Chief Information Officer

Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer

Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer

Mike Barnard - Executive Officer

Joe Hemming - Executive Officer

Christopher Baker - Executive Officer

Stephen Sharp - Executive Officer

Jim Vincent - Executive Officer

Person Closely Associated with Matthew Lester, Non-Executive Director

Person Closely Associated with Jim Vincent - Executive Officer

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each







GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares pursuant to the Rights Issue, 3 shares for every 2 shares held