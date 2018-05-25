Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, May 25
Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sir Ian Powell, Jonathan Lewis, Nick Greatorex, Gillian Sheldon, Andrew Williams, John Cresswell, Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe, Rupert Green, Will Serle, Mark Brown, Garry Dryburgh, Erika Bannerman, Mike Barnard, Joe Hemming, Christopher Baker, Stephen Sharp, Jim Vincent, John Lester & Son Limited, Peta Vincent
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Sir Ian Powell - Chairman
Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Nick Greatorex - Chief Finance Officer
Gillian Sheldon - Senior Independent Director
Andrew Williams - Non-Executive Director
John Cresswell - Non-Executive Director
Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe - Non-Executive Director
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Mark Brown - Chief Information Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
Mike Barnard - Executive Officer
Joe Hemming - Executive Officer
Christopher Baker - Executive Officer
Stephen Sharp - Executive Officer
Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
Person Closely Associated with Matthew Lester, Non-Executive Director
Person Closely Associated with Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares pursuant to the Rights Issue, 3 shares for every 2 shares held
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Sir Ian Powell - Purchase of Shares
Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares:
Nick Greatorex - Purchase of Shares:
Gillian Sheldon - Purchase of Shares:
Andrew Williams - Purchase of Shares:
John Cresswell - Purchase of Shares:
Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe - Purchase of Shares:
Rupert Green - Purchase of Shares:
Will Serle - Purchase of Shares:
Mark Brown - Purchase of Shares:
Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares:
Erika Bannerman - Purchase of Shares:
Mike Barnard - Purchase of Shares:
Joe Hemming - Purchase of Shares:
Christopher Baker - Purchase of Shares:
Stephen Sharp - Purchase of Shares:
Jim Vincent - Purchase of Shares:
John Lester & Son Limited - Person Closely Associated - Purchase of shares:
Peta Vincent - Person Closely Associated - Purchase of Shares:
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
627,625 Ordinary shares
£0.70
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON