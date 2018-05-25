sprite-preloader
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 25

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSir Ian Powell, Jonathan Lewis, Nick Greatorex, Gillian Sheldon, Andrew Williams, John Cresswell, Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe, Rupert Green, Will Serle, Mark Brown, Garry Dryburgh, Erika Bannerman, Mike Barnard, Joe Hemming, Christopher Baker, Stephen Sharp, Jim Vincent, John Lester & Son Limited, Peta Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSir Ian Powell - Chairman
Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Nick Greatorex - Chief Finance Officer
Gillian Sheldon - Senior Independent Director
Andrew Williams - Non-Executive Director
John Cresswell - Non-Executive Director
Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe - Non-Executive Director
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Mark Brown - Chief Information Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
Mike Barnard - Executive Officer
Joe Hemming - Executive Officer
Christopher Baker - Executive Officer
Stephen Sharp - Executive Officer
Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
Person Closely Associated with Matthew Lester, Non-Executive Director
Person Closely Associated with Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares pursuant to the Rights Issue, 3 shares for every 2 shares held
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Sir Ian Powell - Purchase of Shares

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7018,000

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.70240,681

Nick Greatorex - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7032,374

Gillian Sheldon - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.707,500

Andrew Williams - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7060,000

John Cresswell - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.709,000

Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.708,305

Rupert Green - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7042,000

Will Serle - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.708,250

Mark Brown - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7011,903

Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7042,231

Erika Bannerman - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7020,775

Mike Barnard - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7023,941

Joe Hemming - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7020,775

Christopher Baker - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.704,125

Stephen Sharp - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7023,374

Jim Vincent - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7020,344

John Lester & Son Limited - Person Closely Associated - Purchase of shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7013,047

Peta Vincent - Person Closely Associated - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7021,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
627,625 Ordinary shares

£0.70
e)Date of the transaction
2018-05-25
07:00 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

© 2018 PR Newswire