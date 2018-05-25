Regulatory News:

The Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) combined general shareholders' meeting was held today at the Capital 8 Conference Centre in Paris, under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Christian de Labriffe.

The quorum was established at 90.05%.

All of the resolutions proposed by the General Manager were approved, including the resolutions regarding the approval of 2017 annual financial statements and consolidated accounts, the distribution of a dividend of 1 euro per share and the financial authorizations granted to the General Manager by the shareholders' meeting.

An update of the Group results, business activities and developments during 2017 was presented by representatives of the General Manager at the combined general shareholders' meeting, along with outlook for the Group in France and abroad.

Lastly, the Supervisory Board acknowledged the resignations of Ms. Natacha Valla and Mr. Jean-Pierre Denis from their positions as Board members and appointed Mr Jean-Pierre Denis as non-voting member (censeur

Ms. Natacha Valla had to resign from her position as Supervisory Board member following her appointment as Deputy Director General for Monetary Policy at the European Central Bank. The Supervisory Board thanked Ms. Natacha Valla for her contribution to the Board and wished her every success in her new position.

The detailed results of voting will be published on the Company's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders/AGM/Annual Shareholders Meeting 25 May 2018).

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €14.2bn of assets with shareholders' equity of €2.5bn (as at 31 December 2017). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs c. 220 staff in across its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

