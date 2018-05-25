Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (Euronext: Ontex) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) today, and has published the results of all of the proposals submitted to it by the Board of Directors, including the annual accounts for the year ended December 31 2017. The AGM approved a gross dividend of €0.60 per share for the financial year 2017, which will be paid out on June 5 2018.

Dividend

After approval given today by the shareholders, the key dates are as follows:

Ex-dividend date Friday June 1 2018

Friday June 1 2018 Record date Monday June 4 2018

Monday June 4 2018 Payment date Tuesday June 5 2018

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 22 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

