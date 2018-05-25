The "Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Glass Packaging Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 2.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, the compatibility of glass as packaging material will be a key driver for the growth of the market. With respect to environmental sustainability, glass is gaining popularity as it is completely recyclable and can be recycled multiple times. Vendors are introducing more products using glass packaging owing to their numerous safety features.

The increasing use of premium packaging will drive the growth of the market. The luxury packaging industry is growing steadily and attracts glass container manufacturers, due to the high suitability and usage of glass in premium packaging.

Further, the report states that the decreasing ROI and EBITDA margins will affect the growth of this market. This industry witnesses energy-intensive process that increases the operational cost and adds up to 20% of the total production costs. Due to the slow growth of the industry, manufacturers must reduce their operating costs to increase their profit.

Key vendors

Ardagh

O-I

Verallia

Vetropack

Vidrala

