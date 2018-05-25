The "Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Glass Packaging Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 2.35% during the period 2018-2022.
Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, the compatibility of glass as packaging material will be a key driver for the growth of the market. With respect to environmental sustainability, glass is gaining popularity as it is completely recyclable and can be recycled multiple times. Vendors are introducing more products using glass packaging owing to their numerous safety features.
The increasing use of premium packaging will drive the growth of the market. The luxury packaging industry is growing steadily and attracts glass container manufacturers, due to the high suitability and usage of glass in premium packaging.
Further, the report states that the decreasing ROI and EBITDA margins will affect the growth of this market. This industry witnesses energy-intensive process that increases the operational cost and adds up to 20% of the total production costs. Due to the slow growth of the industry, manufacturers must reduce their operating costs to increase their profit.
Key vendors
- Ardagh
- O-I
- Verallia
- Vetropack
- Vidrala
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Glass packaging market in Europe by beverages industry
- Glass packaging market in Europe by food industry
- Glass packaging market in Europe by pharmaceutical industry
- Glass packaging market in Europe by other industries
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Glass packaging market in Germany
- Glass packaging market in Italy
- Glass packaging market in Rest of Europe
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Demand for sustainable packaging
- Increasing scope of premium packaging
- Technological upheaval in glass packaging
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5x7lq4/glass_packaging?w=4
