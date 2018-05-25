Nordic Nanovector Updates on Clinical Trial Applications for Archer-1 and PARADIGME Trials in Norway

OSLO, Norway, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) has received feedback from the Regional Committees for Medical and Health Research Ethics (REK) in Norway with regard to the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for the Archer-1 Phase 1b trial with Betalutin (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab) in combination with rituximab in second-line follicular lymphoma patients.

Feedback from REK has been received following a review of the CTA for Archer-1, which took place on 26 April. The company and the lead investigator for the trial, Dr Arne Kolstad, senior consultant in medical oncology and radiotherapy at Oslo University Hospital Radiumhospitalet, are continuing discussions with REK towards gaining approval to start the study as soon as possible. Nordic Nanovector is targeting dosing of the first patient in the second half of 2018.

The CTA for the PARADIGME Phase 2b trial was also reviewed by REK on 26 April and its decision is still pending.

Both CTAs have already been approved by the Norwegian Medicines Agency (NoMA).

PARADIGME is a global, randomised Phase 2b clinical trial comparing two promising Betalutin dosing regimens in patients with third-line follicular lymphoma who are refractory to anti-CD20 immunotherapy (including rituximab), a population with a high unmet medical need. As of 5 April 2018, PARADIGME was open for enrolment in 13 clinical sites in 6 countries.

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

