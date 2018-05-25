The "Russia Light Vehicle Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyses historical sales data from 2013 and provides forecasts until 2023, outlining the key driving and restraining forces that will impact the market over the next 5 years.

The study captures such drivers as post-crisis demand revival, legislative initiatives targeting the fleet renewals, shifts in auto financing, and others. On the other hand, examples of restraints discussed include high borrowing costs and a decline in the model range supplied in the market.

The study outlines the key opportunities with regard to the LV market in Russia (such as the overall need to replace the aged vehicle fleet, resilience of the premium segment, and strong demand for SUVs). This research service provides insights on the used vehicle market (including the forecast till 2023, breakdowns by age and make, and the value chain) that gained strength in the time of economic downturn, as customers experienced a decrease in purchasing power and difficulty in obtaining credit.

The analysis of the key segments is included in this work and confirms the projected growth in the SUV segment due to customer preferences and increase in supply of SUV models in the Russian market. Examples of the best-selling models within the key segments are outlined as well (this includes brief information about the vehicles' key features and the formula behind their success).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, And Methodology

3. Drivers And Restraints-Light Vehicle Market

4. Russia Light Vehicles Market

5. Dealer Environment Overview

6. Russian Used Car Market

7. Automotive Industry

8. Market For Auto Components

9. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

10. Conclusions And Future Outlook

11. Appendix

