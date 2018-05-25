Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005651/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous report on the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market and present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The upgraded research report on the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is an integral part of Technavio's media and entertainment services portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the media and entertainment services market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include event tickets, digital video content, online gambling, and mobile music streaming.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market projected that in 2015, the ENG cameras segment dominated the market and accounted for over 45% of the total market share. This market study report has identified that the growing adoption of tapeless HD (high definition) camcorders will further enhance this market segment's growth potential.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increase in the number of news broadcasters and production houses is one of the major growth drivers for this market. The past few years have seen a considerable increase in the number of short films, theatre, dance shows, and live news broadcasts. Therefore, there has been an increase in the demand for digital broadcasts, which has increased the need for new production houses. Besides, professional cinematographers generally prefer portable high-resolution cameras that maintain picture quality even after prolonged use."

Technavio's new report on the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer!Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005651/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com