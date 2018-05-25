University Games Announces Acquisition Of The Haywire Group

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts and SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- University Games, a San Francisco-based game and puzzle company, announced today the acquisition of The Haywire Group, the award-winning manufacturer of dozens of games including Flickin' Chicken and Pizza Party dice game.

Haywire was founded in 2005 by Barbara and Michael Fisher as a place where they could improve the lives of kids around the world through game play. Since 2005, Haywire has literally gone "haywire" introducing dozens of games that are directed at helping kids develop their fine and gross motor skills, reading, early math and critical thinking skills. In 2017, Haywire broadened its scope with the hilarious trivia game "Are You Dumber than a Box of Rocks?" to provide entertaining and learning for the entire family.

"We are honored to have the great assortment of games from The Haywire Group join our stable at University Games. I hope that the rest of the world enjoys Flickin' Chicken as much as I do, and who doesn't like a good game of Shaboom?" asked University Games' co-founder, Bob Moog.

Michael Fisher added, "For The Haywire Group, we look forward to our collaboration with University Games to broaden our reach internationally and expand our mission to help kids learn and develop as people. University Games shares our original goal of mixing learning and fun."

Along with their creative team, Michael and Barbara Fisher will continue to be active in the game industry under Haywire's sister company, Grand Prix International (GPI) and its newly expanded Design and Development Services.

University Games will expand the reach of the Haywire product line to include international markets in Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand in 2018 and then additional international markets in 2019.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY GAMES

University Games was founded by Cris Lehman and Bob Moog on April 1, 1985. The company is active in more than 60 countries developing, marketing and distributing board games, puzzles, STEAM products and pre-school activities. The Haywire Group is the 12th acquisition for University Games.

ABOUT THE HAYWIRE GROUP

Haywire was founded in 2005 by Barbara and Michael Fisher. The Company specializes in learning games starting with the award winning Dicecapades. Currently the company markets games to children and families. Top sellers include Flickin' Chicken, Pizza Party, Kerfuffle and Shaboom.

