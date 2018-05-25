Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2018) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Artie Hao Li CPA, CA as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Artie Hao Li CPA, CA is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has several years of corporate accounting experience gained with Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Li has experience working with audit and accounting functions for public companies. He has experience with a variety of industries and has knowledge of financial reporting and accounting standards. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is an experienced accounting professional.

The Company is also pleased to report that is has closed on a private placement financing for gross proceeds of $75,500. Stakeholder has issued 302,000 units ("Units") priced at 25 cents per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half of one warrant ("Warrant") to purchase one Common Share. Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of 50 cents for a period of two years from Friday, May 25th, 2018. The hold period for Common Shares issued is four months from the date of closing.

For further information please contact:

Christopher J. Berlet BSc (Mining), CFA

President & CEO

416 525 - 6869

cberlet@stakeholdergold.com

