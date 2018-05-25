Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PPG Industries, Inc. - PPG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PPG Industries, Inc. ("PPG" or the "Company") (NYSE: PPG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether PPG and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On May 10, 2018, post-market, PPG disclosed that the Company's Audit Committee had found evidence that improper accounting entries were made by certain employees at the direction of its former vice president and controller. PPG's former vice president was placed on administrative leave on April 25, 2018 and terminated effective May 10, 2018, while two employees who acted under the former vice president's direction have been reassigned to different roles. Concurrently, PPG advised investors that its financial statements for the year 2017 should not be relied upon and that the Company will be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. On this news, PPG's share price has fallen sharply post-market on May 10, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP