INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Myriad Genetics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018 - MYGN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Myriad Genetics, Inc. ("Myriad") (NASDAQ: MYGN) between August 13, 2014 and March 12, 2018 You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Utah. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/myriad-genetics-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for the Company's hereditary cancer testing; (ii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; (iii) Myriad's revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, Myriad's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 12, 2018, Myriad Genetics filed an 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the receipt of a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services concerning "an investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid."

If you suffered a loss in Myriad you have until June 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP