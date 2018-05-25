sprite-preloader
Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Micro Focus International plc - MFGP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Micro Focus International plc ('Micro Focus' or the 'Company') (NYSE: MFGP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Micro Focus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On March 19, 2018, Micro Focus announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and advised investors that the Company is 'issuing revised constant currency revenue guidance for the twelve months ending 31 October 2018 of minus 6% to minus 9% compared to the pro forma 12 months ending 31 October 2017. This updates revenue guidance of minus 2% to minus 4% provided at the interim results on 8 January 2018.'

On this news, Micro Focus's share price fell $12.20, or 46.55%, to close at $14.01 on March 19, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


