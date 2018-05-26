Kaskela Law LLC: DEADLINE NOTICE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. - ESPR

RADNOR, PA/ ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) ("Esperion" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between February 22, 2017 and May 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

DEADLINE NOTICE: Investors who purchased Esperion securities during the Class Period may, no later than July 6, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class. Esperion investors are encouraged to visit www.kaskelalaw.com/case/esperion-therapeutics to receive additional information about this action and/or submit their information prior to the deadline.



On May 2, 2018, Esperion announced results from its second pivotal Phase 3 study for its cholesterol-lowering medication. Esperion reported that although the trial met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and the key efficacy endpoint, there were 13 deaths in the treatment group compared to only two in the control group.

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $24.75 per share, or over 35%, to close on May 2, 2018 at $45.75.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges, among other things, that Esperion and certain senior executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company's cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid, entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Esperion's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained investment losses following the Company's May 2, 2018 disclosure.

Esperion investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585 or (888) 715 - 1740, or via www.kaskelalaw.com/case/esperion-therapeutics, to discuss their legal rights and options with respect to this action prior to July 6, 2018.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 - 1585

(888) 715 - 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com



SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC