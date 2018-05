During the last week Robert Sasse reported that it looks very good for E.ON:

The energy provider E.ON was created by the fusion of VEBA and VIAG in 1999. Ever since the stock is part of the DAX.

In 2001 the company acquired Ruhrgas. In 2016 they outsourced Uniper SE which went public as well.

The Innogy acquisition has moved the stock's price significantly, but the prospects are very promising.

