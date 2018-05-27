sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 27.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,56 Euro		+0,70
+1,85 %
WKN: 854161 ISIN: US0394831020 Ticker-Symbol: ADM 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,992
38,373
26.05.
38,12
38,29
25.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY38,56+1,85 %