Stihl TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy 2018 in Marseille

MARSEILLE, France, May 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stirling Hart from Canada wins the toughest logger sports competition

The 2018 Champions Ring goes to Canada. Stirling Hart claimed victory at the Stihl TIMBERSPORTSChampions Trophy in Marseille's Vieux Port. In front of 1,200 spectators in the sold out arena, the 28 year-old came out on top against eleven of the world's best logger sports athletes. In a thrilling final he defeatedJason Wynyard from New Zealandcompleting all four disciplines with axe and saw in a time of just 1:03.40 minutes. Mitch Argent from Australiacame in third.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697409/TIMBERSPORTS_Jason_Wynyard.jpg )