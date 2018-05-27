Groundbreaking tech products recognized across AI, vehicle tech, mobile, AR/VR and more

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced its Innovation Awards Honorees for CES Asia 2018. Now in its second year, the CES Asia Innovation Awards Program celebrates outstanding product design and engineering in brand-new consumer technology products from CES Asia exhibitors.

The program recognizes groundbreaking technologies across 20 product categories, including first-time category artificial intelligence (AI) located primarily in SNIEC, Hall N3 at CES Asia 2018. Additional areas of recognition include augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), content, mobile, vehicle tech, smart home, digital health, wearables and more. CES Asia is a global show with exhibiting companies originating from 23 countries, regions and territories.

An elite panel of judges with industry expertise in product design and engineering deliberated on the honorees for this prestigious awards program. The honored products excelled in five criteria: engineering, aesthetics, function and user value, unique features and level of innovation.

See the complete list of CES Asia 2018 Innovation Award Honorees. The Innovation Awards Display will be housed just steps away from the more than 100 start-ups located in Startup Park in SNIEC, Hall N4. CES Asia 2018 will showcase technology spanning 20 product categories improving lives around the world. It is expected to draw more than 40,000 in attendance, including more than 1,200 members of the global media. A curated show for global brands and cutting edge startups, some 500 companies with the latest in AI, augmented and virtual reality, audio/video, 5G/connectivity, digital health, vehicle tech and more will exhibit on the show floor.

Registration for CES Asia 2018 is open.

Owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June 13-15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.









About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and CTA:

International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. is a wholly foreign-owned enterprise by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a trade association representing the $351 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

