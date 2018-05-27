Technavio's latest market research report on the global laser materials market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180527005030/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global laser materials market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global laser materials market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the market growth is the increased demand for laser materials from various end-user industries. Laser materials are widely used in anti-tank missiles, radar, underwater equipment in military applications, electronics sector, and the medical and healthcare industry. The use of laser materials like metal, plastics, ceramics, and glass to encapsulate laser equipment and to protect printed circuit boards will significantly drive the growth of the global laser materials market. Moreover, the implementation of laser technology by the medical industry for oncology, drug delivery, gene therapy, and nerve repair will boost the growth of the global laser materials market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in the adoption of laser technology by the medical industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global laser materials market:

Rise in the adoption of laser technology by the medical industry

During the forecast period, the medical and healthcare segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the global laser materials market. Some of the important benefits provided by the laser technology-based medical procedures are less incision, faster curing time, which led to an increase in adoption by the medical industry. In the medical sector, laser technology in highly adopted for applications such as surgeries, reshaping the cornea to improve eyesight, tattoo removal, and cutting into tissues during surgical procedures. The implementation of laser technology helps remove plaque from arteries and blood vessels. Plaque is a deposit of fat and cholesterol formed in the inner walls of blood vessels, which blocks the flow of blood to different organs.

"Laser technology is adopted in density and nerve repair. In dentistry, laser technology is used to burn cavities and scaling. Thus, the growth of the medical and healthcare sector and the extensive acceptance of laser technology by the medical industry will drive the growth of the global laser materials market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global laser materials market segmentation

This market research report segments the global laser materials market into the following material types (metal, glass, plastic, and ceramic) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC was the leading region for the global laser materials market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 48%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest market growth.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180527005030/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com