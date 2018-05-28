Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment (CBLA), the owners of the Occupational English Test (OET), and Kaplan Test Prep, the world leader in test preparation, today announced a collaboration on publishing "Official Guide to OET", the first official study guide for the healthcare-specific exam.

OET assesses the English language skills of healthcare professionals seeking to register and practice in an English-speaking environment. Unlike general English tests, OET test materials are based on real healthcare scenarios so employers can be confident that successful candidates have the right level of English to provide safe, high-quality patient care.

OET results are recognized by healthcare boards and councils globally, including in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Dubai as proof of English language proficiency.

The book, available by August, will be the first guide to prepare students for the updated OET, which launches in September.

The OET has gained popularity, with double-digit growth annually, as healthcare professionals increasingly look to this exam as most appropriate for assessing their English language ability.

"We are delighted to have worked with Kaplan Test Prep to create the first official OET study guide. The new book is relevant, an excellent study resource, and will no doubt assist our candidates in developing both the English language skills and confidence to deliver patient safety and quality care in a variety of healthcare settings," said Sujata Stead, CEO of CBLA.

"The collaboration with CBLA to create this official guide allows us to produce a world-class preparation resource that combines Kaplan's unparalleled expertise in proven test-taking strategies with verified test-like content vetted by CBLA," said Steven Marietti, President, Licensure division, Kaplan Test Prep.

About Kaplan Test Prep

Kaplan Test Prep (www.kaptestglobal.com) is a premier provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools and businesses. Established in 1938, Kaplan is the world leader in test preparation.

About Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment

CBLA, a venture between Cambridge Assessment English, UK and Box Hill Institute, Australia, owns the OET, which is available in more than 100 venues in 40 countries. For more information visit http://www.occupationalenglishtest.org.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)

