XCMG Machines Brought onto BHP Mining Project in Australia

XUZHOU, China, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, the world's leading construction machinery manufacturer, is providing equipment for BHP's major iron ore mining site in Pilbara, Australia. The win comes as the company continues its growth among key markets along China's "Belt and Road" Initiative (B&RI), including infrastructure and mining projects in Cambodia, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia.

XCMG has delivered GR3505 motor graders to BHP's site in Pilbara, one of the company's five world-class iron mines in the region which have an annual production of 275 million tons. BHP chose the GR3505, which XCMG has upgraded to meet BHP and Australia's mining equipment standards, for its acclaimed maneuverability, functionality, efficiency and safety standards.

"Being one of the very few companies that manufactures large-scale outdoor mining equipment, our partnership with BHP is a powerful alliance," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG. "This deal, along with our growth in Australia since the beginning of 2018, and our expansion in markets along the BRI, has helped us grow our market share in the international mining equipment sector."

XCMG has also sent a team of technicians to provide on-site equipment service in Pilbara, guaranteeing a prompt response to any problems.

The 6th ranking machinery equipment manufacturer among the world's top 50, XCMG has participated in a wide range of international construction projects, especially in regions along the B&RI where market demand for versatile and reliable construction machinery products grows every year:

XCMG is the only road machinery supplier for the project to rehabilitate Cambodia's National Road 11, a 96.48-kilometer-long road and key of the highway network in central Cambodia . XCMG maintains the largest share of Cambodia's road machinery market.

National Road 11, a 96.48-kilometer-long road and key of the highway network in central . XCMG maintains the largest share of road machinery market. XCMG has delivered 34 pieces of hoisting equipment to assist a harbor project in Azerbaijan , including all-terrain cranes, skid steer loaders and reach stackers. A team of six technicians provided 30-day service to support onsite equipment installation, testing and training.

, including all-terrain cranes, skid steer loaders and reach stackers. A team of six technicians provided 30-day service to support onsite equipment installation, testing and training. XCMG's cranes are servicing Malaysia's east coast railway construction, the largest single project along the B&RI.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697487/XCMG.jpg