Mining Chemicals Market Worth $38.01 Billion By 2024 | CAGR 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mining chemicals market size is projected to reach at USD 38.01 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Increasing mining activities in various regions are likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Raw material supply is a crucial part of the mining industry. Raw materials used in the production of mining chemicals are hazardous and are, therefore, delivered in ISO standard containers only. This results in an increase in the raw material prices, which in turn is expected to affect final product price.

Increase in demand for minerals with high purity is poised to be one of the key factors augmenting the market. Degradation of the quality of ore has boosted the reliance on effective and efficient methods. Solvent extraction technology is one of the key technologies used for effective and efficient extraction.

Regulations regarding recycling of wastewater are anticipated to increase waste water treatment activities across the globe. These regulations are compelling industries to decrease the water waste discharge, which is expected to increase the utilization of mining chemicals over the forecast period. The U.S. government has framed regulations such as National Environmental Policy Act and Clean Water Act to restrict the discharge of toxic substances in water and promotion of water treatment systems.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Mining Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Grinding Aids, Frothers, Flocculants, Collectors), By Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mining-chemicals-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Frothers are estimated to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2024 owning to surging demand for better quality of minerals

Flocculants are expected to post a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Water recycled through flocculants reduces the operating and equipment maintenance cost, which in turn is estimated to fuel demand for flocculants over the same period.

The mineral processing application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period owning to increasing demand for minerals

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the same period due to growing mining activities in China

is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the same period due to growing mining activities in China dominated the Asia Pacific region with a share of 83.9% in the market in 2015. China is one of the largest producers of the coal, gold, and rare earth metals.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market - The global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) market is anticipated to witness a robust growth owing to the increase in the adoption of the mining and cement industry.



The global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) market is anticipated to witness a robust growth owing to the increase in the adoption of the mining and cement industry. Oil & Gas Separation Equipment Market - Global oil & gas separation equipment market size was valued USD 6.38 billion in 2014. Growing petroleum industry, particularly in the Middle East & Africa and North America , is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.



Global oil & gas separation equipment market size was valued in 2014. Growing petroleum industry, particularly in the & and , is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Wireline Logging Service Market - Global wireline logging service market exceeded USD 16 billion in 2014. Potential increase in real-time data gathering through electric tools and increased production & exploration activities across the globe are estimated to drive demand over the forecast period.



Global wireline logging service market exceeded in 2014. Potential increase in real-time data gathering through electric tools and increased production & exploration activities across the globe are estimated to drive demand over the forecast period. Bentonite Market- The global bentonite market size was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period on account of its increasing use in oil well cement and drilling fluid applications.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mining chemicals market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

- Mining Chemicals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Frothers

Flocculants

Collectors

Solvent Extractants

Grinding Aids

Others

- Mining Chemicals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

Mineral processing

Explosives & drilling

Water & wastewater treatment

Others

- Mining Chemicals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

North America U.S.

Europe Russia

Asia Pacific China

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com