May 28, 2018

Signify completes share repurchase program to cover performance share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed its previously announced share repurchase program.

The company repurchased a total of 1.3 million shares for a total consideration of EUR 33.2 million from May 2, 2018 to May 25, 2018. These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on May 2, 2018 (https://www.signify.com/global/about/news/press-release-archive/2018/20180502-philips-lighting-starts-share-repurchase-program-of-up-to-1-5-million-shares-to-cover-performance-share-plans). Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

In the period May 22, 2018 to May 25, 2018, the company repurchased 419,743 shares at an average price of EUR 24.87 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 10.4 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here (https://www.signify.com/global/about/investors/shareholder-info/share-repurchases).

Signify became the new company name of Philips Lighting as of May 16, 2018.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact (https://www.interact-lighting.com/en) connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries, we unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom (http://www.signify.com/news), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/Signify_Press) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/18082655/admin/updates/). Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations (http://www.signify.com/investorrelations) page.

