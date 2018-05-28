Zinc Oxide Market to Witness Enhanced Demand for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Agriculture Applications Till 2021| Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global zinc oxide market is segmented by application and geography. Zinc oxide is an inorganic compound available in white powder form derived from a three different processes such as direct, indirect and wet chemical process. Zinc oxide is insoluble in water, but soluble in bases and acids. Zinc oxide has a widespread use in cosmetic products. Applications in personal care include makeup, bath soaps, baby lotions, nail products and powders.

Zinc oxide is an inorganic chemical compound used as an additive for different industrial and commercial applications. It is mainly used in the rubber industry as an activator for vulcanization of sulfur. One of the major consumers of zinc oxide is the tyre industry. The growing demand for automobiles and innovations in the tyre industry has contributed to the growth of zinc oxide market. Cosmetic zinc oxide is applied as skin protecting UV absorber and bulking agent. In sunscreen lotions, zinc oxide is used at concentrations up to 25%. Zinc oxide must be absorbed in diet for maintaining human health.

On the basis of application, the zinc oxide market is segmented into rubber ceramics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, agriculture and so on. Among these applications "rubber" accounted for largest market share. Zinc oxide has region specific demands that are differentiated by placement, cost and efficiency. The other segment "cosmetics" is further segmented into skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, face powder, talcum powder, toiletries and so on. The "skin care" segment is expected to be the major one with respect to volume contribution.

"Toiletries" segment is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period; thanks to the usage of zinc oxide in cosmetics. Zinc oxide aids in treating and preventing diaper rash. It helps in protecting chafed skin and seals out wetness. Thus increased usage of zinc oxide in baby products is expected to drive the growth of the above-mentioned segment in the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the zinc oxide market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. In Europe, region zinc oxide for cosmetic industry is expected to account for favorable growth. Government's approval regarding the usage of zinc oxide in beauty products is expected to boost the market growth in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players of zinc oxide market are Zochem, US Zinc, Umicore, Zinc Nacional, Chemet, Zinc Oxide LLC, Silox, GH Chemicals, Rubamin, Grillo, Pan-Continental Chemical, Mario Pilato, Brueggemann, A-Esse, Hakusui, Seyang Zinc Technology, Hebei Yongchang Zinc, Longli Chemical, Liuzhou Zhongse Zinc Product, Shanghai Jinghua Chemical, Haihua Jinzhong Zinc, Shandong Xingyuan Zinc Technology, Tangshan Haigang Heyuan Zinc Industry, Yangzhou Liuzhou Zinc Products, Jixing Chemical, Bohigh Group, Weifang Longda Zinc Industry, Hebei Hongtu Zinc Industry, Jiangsu Tianli Zinc, Xianyang Jinshan Zinc and Jiangyin Gelaite Chemical.

