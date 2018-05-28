Keynotes by Sierra Wireless CTO, PwC and developer relations accelerator WIP will be featured, along with technology demonstrations at 6th annual Innovation Summit for IoT developers and business leaders

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that technical experts and business leaders in the IoT ecosystem will converge to learn about IoT solution design at the sixth annual Sierra Wireless Innovation Summit, June 5, 2018, at the Paris Novotel Tour Eiffel. Sessions will focus on key topics, such as open source technologies, cloud-to-edge distributed data orchestration, LPWA, 5G and IoT security, along with in-depth "how-to" sessions for developing scalable IoT solutions that create new revenue streams and business models.

To register, visit: https://www.sierrawireless.com/innovation-summit/, and follow @SierraWireless on Twitter and SWIS2018 for the latest news and developments.

The event offers both business and technical tracks, as well as customer and partner demonstrations of the company's latest mangOH open hardware, Legato Platform and Ready-to-Connect technology, which leverage Sierra Wireless' 25-year history of innovation in the wireless industry.

Highly anticipated presentations include:

Caroline Lewko, CEO, WIP, revealing the secret life of developers;

Claus Gruber, Principal, PwC, speaking about digital disruption and business trends;

Philippe Guillemette, Chief Technology Officer, Sierra Wireless, discussing the future of IoT networks and edge computing, and the implications for businesses.

Sessions include:

mangOH Ecosystem: Concept to Production , a panel discussion featuring executives from Jabil, Richardson RFPD and Sierra Wireless, moderated by Kai Hackbarth, IoT Evangelist at Bosch;

, a panel discussion featuring executives from Jabil, Richardson RFPD and Sierra Wireless, moderated by Kai Hackbarth, IoT Evangelist at Bosch; Show Me the Money! The Do's and Don'ts of Building a Successful IoT Business Case , a panel discussion featuring executives from Axibio, the GSMA, HSBC, PwC and Sierra Wireless;

, a panel discussion featuring executives from Axibio, the GSMA, HSBC, PwC and Sierra Wireless; Open Source is at the Heart of Your IoT Solution;

Distributed Data Orchestration Platform

Scalable Massive IoT: Beyond Just LPWA Connectivity;

Code to Business: An Ecosystem to Support You;

How Ready to Connect Simplifies Your Product Lifecycle; and

and Tutorials and hands-on workshops for developers.

The showroom will feature 19 live IoT demonstrations showcasing tomorrow's technologies in action.

Innovation Summit sponsors include platinum sponsor PwC, gold sponsors Jabil, Qualcomm and DigiKey, and silver sponsors Arm Holdings, Altair Semiconductor, Espressif, Flex, L&T Technology Services, Taoglas Antenna Solutions and USI.

