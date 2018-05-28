North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (OTC Pink: AACTF) (FSE: A82) ("Aurora") ("Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an evaluation agreement with another Silicon Module Super League member in China. The purpose of the agreement is to document the capabilities of Aurora's Decima Gemini measurement system and Veritas visualization system for this major producer's new bifacial solar cell production facilities. Under the agreement, Aurora will install and calibrate a Decima 3T Gemini System on the producer's new bifacial production line and provide the Veritas process mapping software on an evaluation basis. Aurora will then work with the producer's process engineers to document the accuracy, repeatability and ability to measure the properties of the bifacial cells.

The system is expected to be delivered in early June with a commercial decision expected after a three-month evaluation period. This is the third Super League member either evaluating or purchasing Aurora's unique technology for advanced cell production lines. In addition to making significant inroads in the bifacial area, Aurora has received several recent requests to provide volume quotations from major producers of Passivated Emitter Rear Cells (PERC) based in China with decisions expected in the next several months. Aurora remains focused on creating a new global standard for the measurement and control of advanced solar cell structures and is encouraged by the growing list of leading Chinese manufacturers interested in Aurora's infrared, non-contacting quality control solutions which can be seen at the Shanghai New Energy Conference Exhibition (SNEC), May 28-30, booth number E3-653.

About the Silicon Module Super League:

The Silicon Module Super League is tracked by Solar Media Ltd. and comprised of seven companies that will each ship in excess of 4GW of modules this year, well above all other module suppliers to the industry (see www.pv-tech.org). They include Hanwha Q Cells, Jinko Solar, LONGi Solar, GCL, JA Solar, Canadian Solar and Trina Solar.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora's mission is to deliver exceptional results to the photovoltaic industry through measurement, visualization and control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing. We measure and map the results of critical cell fabrication processes, providing real-time visualization of material properties, cell parameters and production tool performance. Our products provide process engineers and production-line operators with the means to rapidly detect, analyze and correct process excursions, limit variations, and optimize processes, thereby increasing yield and profits. We are creating the quality control standard for the global photovoltaic manufacturing industry. For more information, Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

