Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially register the following instrument with effect from May 30, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds. Swedish Treasury bond STAT 1061 RTL ------------------------------------- Reimbursement date: November 12, 2029 ------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 9, 2029 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011281922 ------------------------------------- Board lot: nom. SEK 5000 ------------------------------------- Short name: STAT 1061 RTL ------------------------------------- Trading code: STAT_1061_RTL ------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.