LiDAR Market Worth 1,809.5 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "LiDAR Market by Type (Mechanical LiDAR and Solid-State LiDAR), Installation (Airborne and Ground-Based), Application (Corridor Mapping, ADAS & Driverless Car, and Engineering), Range, Component, Service, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the overall LiDAR market is expected to reach USD 1,809.5 Million by 2023 from USD 819.1 Million by 2018, at a CAGR of 17.2%. Encouragement from the governments and institutes for the adoption of LiDAR while conducting geological surveys is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Introduction of technologically enhanced LiDAR also fuels the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 68 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC on "LiDAR Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lidar-market-1261.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Ground-based installation expected to hold larger share of LiDAR market during forecast period

The ground-based installation is expected to hold the largest share of the LiDAR market by 2023. The ground-based LiDAR systems cost less and have less stringent approval criteria for mapping or survey, which leads to the larger size of these systems in the LiDAR market.

LiDAR market for ADAS and driverless car application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Among the LiDAR applications, the market for ADAS driverless car is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to rising adoption of solid-state LiDAR in ADAS and driverless cars for assuring safety. Moreover, automotive giants are adopting LiDAR systems for their L3-level vehicles to boost the sales of these vehicle types.

Ask for PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1261

LiDAR market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

LiDAR market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. LiDAR systems are in high demand in APAC owing to the mandate of using LiDAR in the airborne mapping applications. For instance, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made the LiDAR survey mandatory before any highway construction. The Indian government is becoming aware of the benefits of using LiDAR in various surveys. Such initiatives from the governments of the countries in APAC are the driving growth of the LiDAR market in this region.

Major players operating in this market are Teledyne Optech (Canada), Leica Geosystems (Switzerland), Reigl Laser Measurement Systems (Austria), Trimble (US), Faro Technologies (US), Quantum Spatial (Aerometric) (US), Velodyne LiDAR (US), Beijing Surestar Technology (Isurestar) (China), Geokno (India), Sick AG (Germany).

This research report categorizes the global LiDAR market based on component, type, installation, service, range, application, and region. It describes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the LiDAR market.

Know more about the LiDAR Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lidar-market-1261.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

