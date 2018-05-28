Regulatory News:

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Carmila (Paris:CARM) declares the following transactions in its own shares totalling 270 Keuro carried out from 21 May, 2018 to 25 May, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary on 20 April, 2018.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market Name of

issuer Identification code of

issuer (Legal Entity

Identifier) Day of

transaction Identification code

of financial

instrument Aggregated

daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price

of the

purchased

shares * Market (MIC Code) CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 21/05/2018 FR0010828137 1 757 24,94 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 22/05/2018 FR0010828137 2 712 24,90 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 23/05/2018 FR0010828137 2 500 24,29 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 24/05/2018 FR0010828137 1 500 24,35 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 25/05/2018 FR0010828137 2 500 24,42 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 10 969 24,58

The detailed list of transaction is available on carmila.com in the section Regulated information

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 206 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 5.8 bn as at December 31, 2017. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 1, 2017, FTSE Russell announced that Carmila is to join the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices as of 18 September 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180528005210/en/

Contacts:

Carmila

Marie-Flore Bachelier, +33 6 20 91 67 79

General Secretary

marie_flore_bachelier@carmila.com