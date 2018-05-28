Healthcare Middleware Market Worth 3.07 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Healthcare Middleware Market by Type (Communication (RPC, Message Oriented Middleware), Platform (Web, Portal, Database), Integration, ESB, BPM, BAM), Application (Clinical), Deployments Model (On-premise, Cloud), End User - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0%

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 112 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Middleware Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-middleware-market-258951459.html

Increasing utilization of smart devices, availability of big data in healthcare, increasing need for data interoperability, and growing investments to overcome healthcare interoperability issues are the key drivers of the global Healthcare Middleware Market.

The platform middleware segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

On the basis of type, the Healthcare Middleware Market is segmented into communication middleware, platform middleware, integration middleware, and other middleware. The platform middleware segment is expected to command the largest share of the Healthcare Middleware Market in 2018. Factors such as ease of deployment and use, easy interoperability, data security, portability, and cost-effectiveness are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the clinical application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the Healthcare Middleware Market is segmented into clinical, financial, and operational and administrative applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Healthcare Middleware Market and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Middleware solutions help in auto-verification of the clinical data and reanalyzing the data for accurate results. Moreover, these tools have the ability to track laboratory performance metrics. These benefits are fueling the adoption of middleware solutions in clinical laboratories.

In 2018, North America to dominate the healthcare middleware market

In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. The large share of North America is attributed to factors such as the implementation of federal health mandates to encourage the adoption of HCIT solutions, rising pressure to curb healthcare costs, increasing investment to improve data interoperability, and the growing adoption of smart devices.

The Healthcare Middleware Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the Healthcare Middleware Market include Corepoint Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), Red Hat (US), Software AG (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Informatica (US), and Zoeticx, Inc. (US).

