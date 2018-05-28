Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - Keith Piggott, CEO of Core Gold Inc. speaks about the company's expectations for tremendous growth in the next couple years.





Core Gold is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 28 - June 10, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Core Gold Inc.: (TSXV: CGLD)

The Company is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production at its wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield project and continued development at its Zaruma mine. Mineral is treated at the Company's wholly-owned Portovelo treatment plant close to the Zaruma mine operations. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including the Copper Duke area in southern Ecuador all of which are on the main Peruvian Andean gold-copper belt extending into Ecuador.

