Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - Chairman & CEO of Minnova Corp., Gord Glenn talks about their PL deposit with a resource of 700,000 ounces and still open to expansion.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/minnova-corp-ceo-clip-90sec/

Minnova Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 28 - June 10, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Minnova Corp.: (TSXV: MCI)

Minnova Corp. is an emerging Canadian gold producer focused on re-starting the PL Gold Mine and expanding gold resources on its PL and Nokomis gold deposits. The Company has completed a Positive Feasibility Study in support of re-starting the PL Mine at an average annual production rate of 46,493 ounces over a minimum 5 year mine life. The resource remains open to expansion and future surface exploration work programs will target resource expansion.

www.minnovacorp.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com