Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed with SEDAR an updated technical report, on the Herbert Gold Project located near Juneau, Alaska.



The Report was prepared by DRW Geological Consultants Ltd., under National Instrument 43-101. The technical report also includes a description of the project history, geology, mineralization, drilling, sampling procedures and laboratory Quality Assurance/Quality Control procedures, as well as recommendations for further work. There are no material differences between the mineral resource estimates in the technical report and the April 24th news release.



The qualified person for the technical report is Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng.. Dr. Webb is independent of Grande Portage and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.



The complete technical report is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.



About Grande Portage Resources Ltd.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a Tier 2 publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% leasehold interest in the Herbert Gold property, subject to a 5% NRS in favour of the underlying property owner. The Herbert Gold property has a NI 43-101 technical report completed with an uncut Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,107,000 tonnes containing 257,950 oz of gold at 7.25 g/t and uncut Inferred Mineral Resources of 423,200 tonnes containing 82,200 oz of gold at 6.04g/t, each at a 2.5 gpt cut-off. The system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. Additional quartz veins north of the resource were observed from the air by Webb during a site visit and have not yet been examined on the ground. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The results from the Company's drilling programs confirm the identification of major elements of a complex mesothermal gold-quartz system with numerous targets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

_______________________________________

Ian Klassen, President



For further information please contact:

Mr. Ian Klassen

Phone: (604) 899-0106

Email: ian@grandeportage.com

Website: www.grandeportage.com







NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

