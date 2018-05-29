As from May 31, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Gasporox AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 15, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: GPX TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011166768 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155535 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from May 31, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Gasporox AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: GPX BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011166776 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155536 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08-528 00 399.