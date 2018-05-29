ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Delivers 3m COBRA RGB Line Light to Leading Inkjet Printer Manufacturer

Modular line light provides excellent color tuning and fast switching speeds



SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR); (AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces it has delivered a three-meter-long RGB LED line light to a world class inkjet printer manufacturer. The modular COBRA RGB offers superior brightness, excellent color tuning capability, and fast switching speeds.

This 3m COBRA RGB provides extremely bright, uniform, multispectral illumination ideally suited in line scan applications such as print inspection and calibration. Built on the established COBRA Slim LED line light platform, it is available with up to three wavelengths. Wavelengths can also be configured to customer specifications. The COBRA RGB offers a compact form factor and is built in increments of 100mm modules.

The COBRA RGB features integrated intensity controls for each wavelength via Ethernet communication, providing the user with greater flexibility to tune the light color output tailored to specific production runs and applications. The RGB LED Line Light features a fast strobing function providing up to five times the light intensity, when compared to continuous operation, ensuring production line speed is maximized and not compromised. Importantly, the strobe function also allows users to rapidly switch between all three colors in less than a millisecond for applications where multiple inspections need to be carried out on the same target in a rapidly moving production line.

Simon Stanley, Managing Director of ProPhotonix IRL Limited stated, "We are delighted to announce we have configured and shipped a three-meter COBRA RGB; perhaps the largest of its kind. ProPhotonix' engineering team worked closely with the end customer to understand the application requirements (intensity, strobing, and color tuning) and space constraints, which were significant factors in the success of this project. This project demonstrates how our products can be configured to deliver the ideal solution to a customer's specific use case without having to consider a customized solution."

For more information about ProPhotonix' COBRA RGB, visit: http://bit.ly/2IMb0fI

Contact: ProPhotonix Limited sales@prophotonix.com Simon Stanley, Managing Director - LED Division Tel: +353-2150-01300 Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker) David Foreman Richard Salmond Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

