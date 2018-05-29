ORDERFOX.com is proud to announce a new ground-breaking collaboration with industry leader Autodesk; making visualization and procurement even easier. ORDERFOX.com is continuously focused on providing members a more efficient way to conduct daily business. With that always top-of-mind, ORDERFOX.com community members now have an even greater benefit the integration of the Autodesk Forge platform viewing functionality.

The Viewer now provides community members the ability to view and process potential business opportunities without additional software installed. In addition, as a benefit for existing and new users of Autodesk Fusion 360, Autodesk Inventor and Autodesk AutoCAD software, they will be able to access all of the features of the ORDERFOX.com platform within their chosen software.

The Viewer integration into the global ORDERFOX.com platform brings vast benefits. Anyone who uploads computer-aided design (CAD) data to "advertise a job" can now have it converted directly into a 3D model within the Autodesk cloud, and then viewable on ORDERFOX.com. Metadata regarding the design files can also be securely embedded with the Viewer in more than 60 formats, while the data can be used and retrieved directly within the user's browser, without having to install any additional software.

New ORDERFOX.com features within Autodesk

For users of the Autodesk programs Fusion 360, Inventor and AutoCAD, the collaboration with ORDERFOX.com offers many additional strategic and operational advantages. The Fusion 360, Inventor and AutoCAD applications are supplemented with ORDERFOX.com plugins, allowing the user to interact, research and advertise CNC jobs directly on ORDERFOX.com with just a few clicks, finding the right resources or production partners.

The plugins are much more than just a connection to ORDERFOX.com. Within these software extensions, all advertised jobs are displayed with the respective status active, draft or completed, and the user can edit and publish the advertised jobs directly within Fusion 360, Inventor and AutoCAD. In addition, on their company profile, users can quickly and easily access the plugin and customize it to their specific requirements.

Collaboration offers global benefits for all sides

The primary focus of the collaboration between ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk is geared towards the growth of the industrial sector and establishes better access to sourcing for both existing and future users of ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk. "Our collaboration with Autodesk provides various industries with much-needed access to resources, is user focused in nature, and provides daily business benefits not currently available to every company. Now with the integration of not only the Viewer into the ORDERFOX.com platform, but also providing direct access to all the platform functions directly through Fusion 360, Inventor and AutoCAD, the ability to benefit from access efficiencies provides for an increase in business potential for small, mid-size and large companies", said Brian J. Smith, President, ORDERFOX.com America.

With ORDERFOX.com offering community members direct access and use of the Viewer functionality within the platform, the emphasis on the "Internet of the CNC industry" is increasing in relevance. In addition, with the integration of the plugins for Fusion 360, Inventor and AutoCAD, an even greater benefit will be available, and most importantly they are all free for ORDERFOX.com members and Autodesk customers. "At Autodesk, we want to continue to offer value to our customers by allowing them to go from their designs to a manufactured product. We see value in a strategic relationship with ORDERFOX.com where we can provide our customers with the ability to directly engage with manufacturers who can produce their designs," said Robert Yancey, director, Manufacturing and Production Industry Strategy and Business Development, Autodesk.

ORDERFOX.com makes finding the right production partners, procurement and advertisement of jobs even easier for its community members. Also, having access to the benefits of the ORDERFOX.com platform directly through Fusion 360, Inventor and AutoCAD, provides significant benefits, functionality, and ease of use that is key to continued efficiencies in business for all users of ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk.

About ORDERFOX

ORDERFOX AG, headquartered in Ruggell, Principality of Liechtenstein, launched ORDERFOX.com to provide the only free global platform for companies within the industrial sector to manage digital change actively, and thus overcome the challenges of digitalization and Industry 4.0. ORDERFOX.com is the Internet of the CNC Industry, which quickly and efficiently connects CNC manufacturers, buyers and their support industries using intelligent filter functions, and therefore significantly reduces transaction costs and time to market. Currently close to 270,000 community members from 69 countries have been added to this dynamic and growing platform. ORDERFOX.com is 100% free and is continuously adapting and expanding its platform features, with the latest being a Global Tradeshow Event Calendar and a Knowledge Trends section. In addition, a Machinery Exchange for new machines and used machines, a Career Center, as well as an Innovative Communication Tool are scheduled to be launched in 2018. ORDERFOX.com is also currently expanding into the Woodworking Industry, with additional industries to follow.

Further Information: www.orderfox.com.

A summary of the advantages of ORDERFOX.com for CNC manufacturers and buyers:

