Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas

Zcube, Research Venture of Zambon Pharmaceutical Group, has launched the third edition of the international Open Accelerator programme, with a specific focus on the areas of the CNS and the Respiratory System, including rare diseases. The Call targets researchers, scientists and aspiring entrepreneurs that upon completion of acceleration program will have the chance to receive a seed investment up to 100,000 euros and the opportunity to develop their projects in collaboration with Zambon and to have Labs and Office Spaces for free in OpenZone.

The Call for Projects is running until the 30th of June 2018 and targets four macro areas: Drug delivery systems (technologies that provide more selective, accurate and specific drug delivery, to allow less frequent dosages or controlled release of drugs within the body); Medical devices, biomarkers and diagnostics (instruments and devices that allow safe care, treatment, rehabilitation, prevention and diagnosis of diseases; biomarkers for better identification, diagnosis and management of diseases); Wearables and digital health (wearable devices, technology platforms or applications that offer new solutions to improve diagnosis, patient management and support program); Big data (projects related to the analysis of data and solutions to improve medical care, develop personalised medicine, identify new markers for early diagnosis and reduce healthcare costs).

"Open Accelerator runs in OpenZone, the Campus dedicated to Life Sciences, that we set up years ago to reinforce our way to conceive research, believing in an Open Source approach," says Elena Zambon, President of Zambon "It is an entrepreneurial ecosystem where science meets industry to improve therapies and people's quality of life."

Applications are accepted through the website http://www.openaccelerator.it. The most innovative projects will be selected to participate in the acceleration program conducted in partnership with Deloitte's Officine Innovazione and with the support of collaborators and partners - Italian Angels for Biotech, Innogest, Premio Marzotto, Unicredit StartLab and Bird & Bird.

About Zcube

Zcube, Zambon Research Venture, is the division that actively deals with innovation, scouting for modern health solutions in the field of Life Sciences, such as drug delivery systems, medical devices, biomarkers, diagnostic, digital health and big data solutions. Recognizing the ever-growing importance of innovative technologies and the digitalization of healthcare - thanks to Zcube activities - Zambon complements the offering of medicines with modern health solutions, in order to provide comprehensive high-quality solutions to patients.

Zcube is made of three units: ZCare, Open Accelerator and OpenZone.