Shares issued by HB Grandi hf. (symbol: GRND) have received an observation status with reference to an announcement published by HB Grandi hf. on May 28th 2018, 19:29:54 CET, which states that Brim hf. has made a takeover offer for the shares of HB Grandi hf. in accordance with Article 100 of the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions no. 108/2007. The decision is based upon article 8.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The article states that the Exchange may decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer concerned a temporary observation status if a takeover bid for the issuer has been made public or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make such a bid in respect of the issuer.